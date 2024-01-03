Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok says he expects interest rates to remain higher for the next several years.
He spoke with Bloomberg TV.
- “Maybe the Fed swung the pendulum too much in the dovish direction,”
- Fed pivot has eased financial conditions dramatically
- he pivot might actually be boosting the housing market, the labor market, services inflation, goods inflation ... we are not out of the woods when it comes to battling inflation
- the bottom will still be around 3.5 - 4% so one very important conclusion for asset allocation is that we are not going back to zero we have still higher for longer