Biden is still going in his wide-ranging news conference. His earlier comments on the Fed are here:

As a bit of a summary, CNBC have this:

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s expected move to start tightening monetary policy.

“Given the strength of our economy and pace of recent price increases, it’s appropriate — as Fed Chairman Powell has indicated — to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said.

A rate hike in March is expected from the Fed.