Biden is still going in his wide-ranging news conference. His earlier comments on the Fed are here:
Biden - job to make sure inflation does not become entrenched lies with the Fed
As a bit of a summary, CNBC have this:
- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s expected move to start tightening monetary policy.
- “Given the strength of our economy and pace of recent price increases, it’s appropriate — as Fed Chairman Powell has indicated — to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said.