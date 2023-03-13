US President Biden on the SVB depositor solution.
- Treasury secretary and national economic council director reached solution with banking regulators
- The solution avoids putting taxpayer dollars at risk
- American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them
- Committed to 'holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable'
- Will deliver remarks on Monday morning on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery
- Plans to continue efforts to strengthen oversight of larger banks
