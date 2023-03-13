US President Biden on the SVB depositor solution.

  • Treasury secretary and national economic council director reached solution with banking regulators
  • The solution avoids putting taxpayer dollars at risk
  • American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them
  • Committed to 'holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable'
  • Will deliver remarks on Monday morning on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery
  • Plans to continue efforts to strengthen oversight of larger banks

ICYMI:

Background:

Adam and Justin had eyes on developments all weekend (read from the bottom up for the chronology:

More:

SVB