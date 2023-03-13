US President Biden on the SVB depositor solution.

Treasury secretary and national economic council director reached solution with banking regulators

The solution avoids putting taxpayer dollars at risk

American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them

Committed to 'holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable'

Will deliver remarks on Monday morning on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery

Plans to continue efforts to strengthen oversight of larger banks

