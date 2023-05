The New York Times with the report canvassing names of new appointees to the Federal Reserve.

A current Governor (i.e. a member of the Fed's Board of Governors), Philip Jefferson is likely to be Biden's pick as Fed vice chair.

Adriana Kugler would be the nomination to fill the open governor position.

For President of the Kansas City Federal Reserve branch (George retired), Phillip Swagel, currently at the Congressional Budget Office) appears to be the likely nominee.