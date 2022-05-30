Biden says:
- I won’t meddle with the Fed, but I will tackle high prices while guiding the economy’s transition to stable and steady growth.
Biden outlines his 3 part plan. this in summary:
- the Federal Reserve ... I agree with their assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.
- I led the largest release from global oil reserves in history ... Congress could help right away by passing clean energy tax credits and investments that I have proposed ...We can also reduce the cost of everyday goods by fixing broken supply chains, improving infrastructure, and cracking down on the exorbitant fees that foreign ocean freight companies charge to move products.
- we need to keep reducing the federal deficit, which will help ease price pressures.
