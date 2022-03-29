The U.S. Senate has voted to move Fed nomination of Lisa go forward to a confirmation of vote. The Senate Banking Committee was deadlocked over her appointment. The action discharges the committee from further consideration of Cook's nomination.

Republicans on the banking panel refused on March 16 to endorse Cook. Cook would be the first black female Fed Gov. if her confirmation vote passes .

Fed's Powell and Brainard, and nominated candidate Philip Jefferson also await confirmation votes. Sarah Raskin removed her name from consideration after Republicans on the banking committee blocked a vote on her appointment and a democratic senator Manchin signaled he would not support her nomination.

/ EURUSD 