Yellen remarks:

if the US is successful in controlling the pandemic she sees inflation easing over the course of 2022

Has confidence in the fed's ability to make appropriate judgements on the economy

says the US Treasury is prepared to impose significant consequences on Russia over actions in Ukraine

there is a buffer stock of savings accumulated that will continue to support the economy in the years ahead, even when fiscal support is reduced

it is our hope and intention to bring inflation down to levels consistent with the Federal Reserve interpretation of price stability