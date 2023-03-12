A senior US Treasury official:

The firms are not being bailed out, the depositors are being protected

SVB equity and bondholders will be wiped out

More:

Steps on SVB were taken to stablilize the financial system and protect depositors

Yellen made decision on SVB after receiving recommendation from Fed, FDIC, and after consulting Biden

Yellen, other officials continuing to monitor situation closely, as well as health of broader banking system

Continue to see considerable strength in our economy, and economy remains in good shape

We will continue to take steps to ensure financial system remains strong

Will work with congress and financial regulators to consider additional actions to further strengthen financial system

Things have moved very quickly over the weekend, we recognized the urgency of getting information out

Systemic risk exception used for SVB, similar one used for signature

Signature resolution will not require costs to be borne by taxpayer

Determined it was better to use systemic risk exception, rely on deposit insurance fund and get information out to depositors before Monday

Funds in the deposit insurance fund are 'fully sufficient'

In time, may look back and assess whether changes needed to deposit insurance fund

US actions were for silicon valley bank not entire holding company

Keeping payrolls working could have large implications for the economy and access to credit for small businesses

Actions taken were aimed at limiting consequences of deposit outflows from silicon valley and signature, reduce spillover effects

Of note on the new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP),

allows banks to pledge collateral at par

this means holdings of long-dated Treasuries or MBS with mark-to-market losses can unlock liquidity based on original value

