A senior US Treasury official:
- The firms are not being bailed out, the depositors are being protected
- SVB equity and bondholders will be wiped out
More:
- Steps on SVB were taken to stablilize the financial system and protect depositors
- Yellen made decision on SVB after receiving recommendation from Fed, FDIC, and after consulting Biden
- Yellen, other officials continuing to monitor situation closely, as well as health of broader banking system
- Continue to see considerable strength in our economy, and economy remains in good shape
- We will continue to take steps to ensure financial system remains strong
- Will work with congress and financial regulators to consider additional actions to further strengthen financial system
- Things have moved very quickly over the weekend, we recognized the urgency of getting information out
- Systemic risk exception used for SVB, similar one used for signature
- Signature resolution will not require costs to be borne by taxpayer
- Determined it was better to use systemic risk exception, rely on deposit insurance fund and get information out to depositors before Monday
- Funds in the deposit insurance fund are 'fully sufficient'
- In time, may look back and assess whether changes needed to deposit insurance fund
- US actions were for silicon valley bank not entire holding company
- Keeping payrolls working could have large implications for the economy and access to credit for small businesses
- Actions taken were aimed at limiting consequences of deposit outflows from silicon valley and signature, reduce spillover effects
Of note on the new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP),
- allows banks to pledge collateral at par
- this means holdings of long-dated Treasuries or MBS with mark-to-market losses can unlock liquidity based on original value
bailout