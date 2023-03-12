A senior US Treasury official:

  • The firms are not being bailed out, the depositors are being protected
  • SVB equity and bondholders will be wiped out

More:

  • Steps on SVB were taken to stablilize the financial system and protect depositors
  • Yellen made decision on SVB after receiving recommendation from Fed, FDIC, and after consulting Biden
  • Yellen, other officials continuing to monitor situation closely, as well as health of broader banking system
  • Continue to see considerable strength in our economy, and economy remains in good shape
  • We will continue to take steps to ensure financial system remains strong
  • Will work with congress and financial regulators to consider additional actions to further strengthen financial system
  • Things have moved very quickly over the weekend, we recognized the urgency of getting information out
  • Systemic risk exception used for SVB, similar one used for signature
  • Signature resolution will not require costs to be borne by taxpayer
  • Determined it was better to use systemic risk exception, rely on deposit insurance fund and get information out to depositors before Monday
  • Funds in the deposit insurance fund are 'fully sufficient'
  • In time, may look back and assess whether changes needed to deposit insurance fund
  • US actions were for silicon valley bank not entire holding company
  • Keeping payrolls working could have large implications for the economy and access to credit for small businesses
  • Actions taken were aimed at limiting consequences of deposit outflows from silicon valley and signature, reduce spillover effects

Of note on the new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP),

  • allows banks to pledge collateral at par
  • this means holdings of long-dated Treasuries or MBS with mark-to-market losses can unlock liquidity based on original value
Bank Term Funding Facility

bailout