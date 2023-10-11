US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she plans to meet with PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng while the two are attending meetings in Morocco:

The meeting with Pan will take place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual gathering in Marrakech this week

said she has made "meaningful progress: by establishing regular economic contact with Chinese officials on various issue

"We've worked very constructively with representatives from the PBOC to advance a common agenda that relates to climate change, and so I definitely see a potential for us to deepen our work together, and I'm optimistic about that"