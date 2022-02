I posted earlier on the Goldman Sachs call:

GS followed BoA with their call of 7 hikes in 2022. The high inflation figures out of the US on Thursday is cementing the 'more hikes' expectations across marekts.

For FX that means a rising USD during the session here. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, CHF and CAD are all losing ground against the dollar.

AUD for example: