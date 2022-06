Ahead of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement (1800 GMT) the US dollar has given back a little of recent gains. A very little, that is.

AUD, EUR, NZD and even hapless GBP have added on points during the Asia time zone. Thinner than normal liquidity is seeing rates move on some position squaring as we head towards Powell's announcement, which consensus now has at a 75bp rate hike.