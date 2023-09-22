Yields on US Treasuries are staying solid. Earlier on the 10-year hit 4.5% and its highest since 2007.
The stronger USD is not uniform. AUD, CAd and NZD are all little changed while JPY, EUR and GBP are all off a few points.
None of the moves are large.
The Bank of Japan Statement is expected sometime in the 0230 to 0330 time window, probably a little later in that window than earlier.
- 10.30 - 11.30 pm US Eastern time
Previews posted already:
- BOJ will not unwind easy policy at this week's meeting - poll
- BOJ statement due Friday: "Ueda could strike a hawkish chord"
- BOJ statement tomorrow - preview - "could probably send a subtle hawkish message "
- ANZ expect a subtle shift from the BOJ at this week's meeting - to less dovish
EUR update: