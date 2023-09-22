Yields on US Treasuries are staying solid. Earlier on the 10-year hit 4.5% and its highest since 2007.

The stronger USD is not uniform. AUD, CAd and NZD are all little changed while JPY, EUR and GBP are all off a few points.

None of the moves are large.

The Bank of Japan Statement is expected sometime in the 0230 to 0330 time window, probably a little later in that window than earlier.

10.30 - 11.30 pm US Eastern time

