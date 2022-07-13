While the  US dollar  fell after the Wednesday morning CPI report its ticking back higher now in Asia morning trade.

  • its just before 9am in Tokyo and 8am in Singapore & Hong Kong - i.e. its active!

I posted a local response to the surging (again) US CPOI earlier, saying such a response would likely be repeated across Asia:

Earlier than that, this flagged a more aggressive path ahead for the Fed (analyst opinion):

Nomura has revised their FOMC rate hike call, +100bps (from +75) coming in July

So far Fed speakers have been mainly saying it'll be a 75bp rate hike:

EUR/USD:

eurusd 14 July 2022 chart