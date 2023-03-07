USDCAD daily

USD/CAD is surging into Powell's testimony and tomorrow's Bank of Canada decision but the pair is now facing a series of resistance levels stretching up to the December high of 1.3705.

If that level gives way -- especially if it's with a hawkish Powell and dovish Macklem -- them it could be a green light for another test of 1.40.

At the same time, there's risk of disappointment in Powell and Macklem won't want to sound too dovish so there's also a risk of a reversal. In any case, the next 24 hours are likely to be pivotal.