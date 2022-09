The reference rate setting for the USD/CNY is coming up at 0115 GMT.

Reuters estimate is 6.9946.

This would be a huge margin over yesterday's rate:

But, the PBOC, like the BOJ, is not tightening policy. And, as you know, the Fed is. the latest move was Wednesday:

CNY and CNH (the offshore) are both above 7, not hanging around waiting for the central rate to catch up!

USD/CNH: