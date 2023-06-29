Economists at Credit Suisse are looking for (a lot) of upside for USD/JPY ahead, saying interventions is a long way off.

The point out that:

New BoJ governor Ueda’s dovish stance at his first meeting in charge on 28 April catalysed an 8% USD/JPY rally in the two months that followed.

And there is room higher ahead of the next policy meeting:

With the immediate inflation outlook likely to be upgraded at the July 28 - 29 meeting, the market will once again look at JPY upside trades ahead of that.

The economist team say to watch wage data next week:

The July 7 release of cash earnings data will be key as more weak data would disappoint expectations.

On yen implications:

In the meantime, the trading range for USD/JPY can stay wide at 135-152, with the latter level a possible intervention trigger.

--

The USD/JPY trend is strong:

Check out Greg's analysis here: