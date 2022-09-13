Wow, what a Tuesday!

The initial reaction was to buy the US dollar, the secondary reaction was to buy the US dollar and the late-day reaction was to buy even more dollars.

USD/JPY topped out ahead of 145 last week:

And with the high CPI number from the US overnight, its back threatening the level again.

I posted these earlier, of relevance:

Solo Bank of Japan intervention seems unlikely:

And intervention could well backfire (be shrugged off by the market and prompt further USD/JPY buying) unless the BOJ changes policy. This high CPI number from the US might give the BOJ a reason to reconsider its 'transitory' view of inflation and prompt some change of course, even if just at the margin (rethinking the JGB yield cap is a likely first step, but just for clarity there has been no inkling of this from the BOJ at all as yet - but something to watch for).

The next BOJ meeting is September 21 (Wed.) & 22 (Thurs.)