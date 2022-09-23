Yen is the focus with Bank of Japan intervention yesterday driving USD/JPY from highs ciurca 142.70/80 back under 141 at one stage.

Japanese markets are closed today, Friday, 23 September 2022. USD/JPY has fallen on the session so far. The moves have been substantial but look tiny in context of multi-big figure move Thursday. I've zoomed the chart below to reflect this.

A response from ING suggest further volatility to come, that they got right!

usdyen 23 September 2022 222