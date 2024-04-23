USD/JPY has remained bid on any dip. Its still sitting under 155 and the picture ahead has:

large option barriers at 155.00,

large stop loss buyers resting above there

Traders are cautious of intervention around 155, it's the latest (in a long list) of 'lines in the sand'.

Japan's Ministry of Finance remains very aware that US / Japan rate differentials are a key fundamental driver and these show little sign of changing any time soon.

Ahead this week are key events:

the Bank of Japan meeting (statement due Friday)

US data Thursday and Friday, GDP then PCE

Its unlikely the BoJ will have much to say to halt the rise of USD/JPY, but the US data may offer respite (lower GDP &/or PCE inflation). Respite, not reversal though.