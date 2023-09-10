USD/JPY was marked 100+ points lower in very early Asia trade. ICYMI:
in chronological order:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
- USD/JPY indicating a big figure lower than Friday after 'exit' comments from BOJ Gov Ueda
- More on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda weekend comments sending USD/JPY 100 points lower
BOJ Gov. Ueda weekend remarks indicating BOJ focus will now be on “a quiet exit”
As some liquidity returns, USD/JPY is filling in the gap somewhat:
ps. Its currently approaching:
10.30 am in New Zealand
8.30 am in Syendy
7.30 am in Tokyo
6.30 am in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Bums are hitting seats in major FX dealing rooms.