USD/JPY was marked 100+ points lower in very early Asia trade. ICYMI:

in chronological order:

  1. Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
  2. USD/JPY indicating a big figure lower than Friday after 'exit' comments from BOJ Gov Ueda
  3. More on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda weekend comments sending USD/JPY 100 points lower

4.

BOJ Gov. Ueda weekend remarks indicating BOJ focus will now be on “a quiet exit”

As some liquidity returns, USD/JPY is filling in the gap somewhat:

ps. Its currently approaching:

10.30 am in New Zealand

8.30 am in Syendy

7.30 am in Tokyo

6.30 am in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Bums are hitting seats in major FX dealing rooms.