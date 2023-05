Bank of Japan Governor Ueda is in parliament today:

Ueda:

Important for forex moves to reflect fundamentals

Our scheduled review won't have any pre-set idea in mind on specific monetary policy move

BOJ will take necessary policy action at each meeting, with eye on financial and price developments, even while conducting review

There is nothing here too surprising.

USD/JPY popping a little: