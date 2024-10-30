Previews of what to expect from the BOJ today:

The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for publishing their decision. Its usually in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window:

  • 2230 - 2330 US Eastern time

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow with a press conference, and for that we do have a time, 0630 GMT

  • 0230 US Eastern time

USD/JPY is sticking around 153.30 ish.

With no change expected from the BOJ today traders might then site and wait it out until after the US election then the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next week.