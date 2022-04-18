Yesterday we had the latest in verbal intervention from the Bank of Japan:

As far as comments go, these were very wishy-washy and only had a fleeting impact. Indeed, here we are on the next big figure higher.

As I pointed out yesterday (and over and over again in past weeks and months) the BOJ * Finance Ministry (and other Japanese authorities) verbals are aimed at slowing the yen's decline, not reversing it. Policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ is a key driver of this rise and there is no sign of any change soon.