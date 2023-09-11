Bank of Japan Governor Ueda gave an interview to Japanese media last week. Comments from the interview were published over the weekend. USD/JPY gapped lower in early hours on the remarks.
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
Hours later Japanese bond trading commenced and these have sold off also, sending yields higher, near to highs for a decade:
USD/JPY has extended its earlier drop: