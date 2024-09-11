Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa spoke earlier here:
He has sent the yen higher. USD/JPY dropped down towards 141.50 and has since bounced back towards 142.00.
Nakagawa said, amongst much lease:
- real interest rates remain deeply negative, accommodative monetary conditions maintained
- BOJ likely to adjust degree of monetary easing if economy, prices move in line with its projection
Flagging there is plenty more tightening still to be done.
EUR/USD has popped a little, circa 1.1035