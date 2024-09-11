Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa spoke earlier here:

He has sent the yen higher. USD/JPY dropped down towards 141.50 and has since bounced back towards 142.00.

Nakagawa said, amongst much lease:

real interest rates remain deeply negative, accommodative monetary conditions maintained

BOJ likely to adjust degree of monetary easing if economy, prices move in line with its projection

Flagging there is plenty more tightening still to be done.

EUR/USD has popped a little, circa 1.1035