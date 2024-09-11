Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa spoke earlier here:

He has sent the yen higher. USD/JPY dropped down towards 141.50 and has since bounced back towards 142.00.

Nakagawa said, amongst much lease:

  • real interest rates remain deeply negative, accommodative monetary conditions maintained
  • BOJ likely to adjust degree of monetary easing if economy, prices move in line with its projection

Flagging there is plenty more tightening still to be done.

usdyen nakagawa 11 September 2024 2

EUR/USD has popped a little, circa 1.1035