The post on the BOJ statement etc is here:
BOJ leaves main monetary policy tools unchanged (es expected)
USD/JPY jumped higher:
Last week we had the (pretty wild) information come through that:
- Bank of Japan "may soon have to think about tightening for the first time since 2007"
- More talk of BOJ tightening (yes, you read that right) doing the rounds
You'll recall the yen gained some ground during the week, this scuttlebutt contributed. Its also been a factor in the slide of yen on the statement - there wasn't much to suggest that talk of tightening is in any way imminent (of course it is not!).