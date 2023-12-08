USD/JPY has dropped to under 143.30. It was trashed even lower overnight and rebounded to 144:

We've had disappointing data this morning out of Japan, wage growth lagging CPI and household spenidng lower again

GDP for Q3 was revised to an even deeper contraction:

The annualized y/y was -2.9%. It'd be a very brave central bank tightening into such numbers.

Buckle up for a wild ride in USD/JPY into the end of the week:

And it'll begin all over again come Monday!