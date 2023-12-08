USD/JPY has dropped to under 143.30. It was trashed even lower overnight and rebounded to 144:
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: Ueda talks about exit, yen rallies
- ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen rallies further on Ueda
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD/JPY gaps lower after break of 144.00
We've had disappointing data this morning out of Japan, wage growth lagging CPI and household spenidng lower again
GDP for Q3 was revised to an even deeper contraction:
The annualized y/y was -2.9%. It'd be a very brave central bank tightening into such numbers.
Buckle up for a wild ride in USD/JPY into the end of the week:
And it'll begin all over again come Monday!