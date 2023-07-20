USD/JPY is sliding a little, its moving under 140.00 more convincingly following the inflation data a few minutes ago:

Japan June CPI, headline +3.3% y/y (expected +3.5%)

As noted in that post, both core measures were in line with expectations. All three measures remain well above the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target. I will sound like a broken record if I say that the BOJ keeps insisting that the current high level of CPI measures is transitory. The Bank expected inflation to fall back from around October. Officials say the current high (for Japan) levels are due to cosh push factors that are transitory and they dint think target inflation can be maintained until demand pull, from rising wages, inflation takes over.

The BOJ meet next week, no change is expected.

