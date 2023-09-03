The yen is on the weak side again with USD/JPY sitting above 146.00 as I update.

The long story short on USD/JPY is that

higher US yields (with a gap between US 2- and Japanese 2-year yields not far from 500bps)

the view that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be higher for longer

and that the Bank of Japan is showing no signs of an imminent change in super-easy monetary policy

remains supportive for the pair.

The latest from the US is that Fridays' jobs report is suggestive of an economy heading for a soft landing:

As a reminder, if you are keen to short USD/JPY:

Funny signs aside, if you are nimble being short is tradeable.