Bank of Japan Governor Ueda has been repeating that he expects inflation to drop from around September/October. The Bank of Japan Governor, Kuroda, before Udea, kept repeating the same message of when he expected inflation to fall.
There is a BOJ policy meeting next week and, so far, indications are that there will be no significant change. The 'but' on this is that the Bank of Japan has said it won't be telegraphing policy moves in advance:
- The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will never make a move when the market expects it
- Japan ex-MOF currency official says the BOJ should suprise markets with change to YCC
USD/JPY is little changed: