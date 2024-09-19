The only news of note has been the rate cut from the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday:

Lower US rates mean a lower USD, right? Nope. US rates have been cut, sure, but they still remain way above Japanese rates, which appears to be the driver so far.

usdyen Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 19 September 2024 2

Apart from that reasoning, the wild swings in yen are going to continue to see it move in both directions, don't get married to a view.