USD/JPY topped out ahead of 145 last week, peaking ahead of barrier options the level and getting driven down later in the week by comments from the MoF and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda himself.

This time of the 24 hour forex cycle is just about the thinnest for liquidity . US markets have pretty much shut up shop for the day and its just New Zealand and Australia getting active.

USD/JPY is threatening last week's high.

The USD is bid after the high inflation report from the US on Tuesday:

usdyen chart 14 September 2022

I posted this earlier:

Its too early for Japanese jawboning, but stay tuned!