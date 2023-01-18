The economic data we've had from Japan this morning (Asia time) is not indicative of a central bank in any hurry to tighten monetary policy:

Still, with JGBs remaining under pressure the BoJ's hand may be forced.

USD/JPY has popped a little:

---

And, I'm a bit of a broken record on this, but for those folks just tuning in ....

Ahead today is the Bank of Japan policy statement. Due in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (2130 - 2230 US ET).

Previews: