The Bank of Japan raised its short-term policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25%

This is the highest in 17 years

The Bank also raised its price inflation forecast, all 6 projections were moved higher

The Bank cited a more positive outlook on wage rises

There was no change to the BOJ's guidance pledging to keep raising rates:

"If the outlook presented in the January Outlook Report will be realized, the Bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation."

The yen has gained ground against the dollar and crosses: