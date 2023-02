USD/JPY knocking on the door of a fresh 2023 high, if it hasn't already hit it by the time I post this.

EUR/USD is slumping, lowest since January circa 1.0653.

DFollar is more bradly bid also:

AUD, NZD, GBP. CAD, CHF all on session lows.

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news.