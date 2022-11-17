The data is here:

Japan October headline CPI +3.7% y/y (prior +3.0%)

In that post I once again referred to Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda once again referring to inflation as transitory:

BOJ Gov Kuroda says CPI will drop under 2% in 2023/24 fiscal year, cost-push declines

Kuroda says the (cost) factors pushing inflation up will dissipate in the next Japanese fiscal year (this year begins in April).

Kuroda wants to see wage growth to support rising inflation, and he is not.

Kuroda is thus promising super-easy monetary policy will continue.

USD/JPY is up a little after the data: