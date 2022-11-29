We've had hawkish comments during the session from the Fed's Barkin:
- Fed's Barkin says if inflation remains high then the Fed needs to keep moving rates higher
- More from Fed's Barkin - I am focused on bringing inflation down
As well as Japanese data:
- Japan October unemployment rate 2.6% (expected 2.5%, prior 2.5%)
- Japan - retail trade data for October -0.2% m/m (-0.3% was the expected)
USD/JPY has had volatility, rising from circa 138.50 to just over 139.30 before dropping back. 5 minute candles:
Elsewhere across major FX the ranges have been more subdued. The pattern is a higher USD then a retrace so far. Barkin the one to blame, although he did follow similar hawkish stuff from Fed officials during the US session on Monday: