We've had hawkish comments during the session from the Fed's Barkin:

As well as Japanese data:

USD/JPY has had volatility, rising from circa 138.50 to just over 139.30 before dropping back. 5 minute candles:

Elsewhere across major FX the ranges have been more subdued. The pattern is a higher USD then a retrace so far. Barkin the one to blame, although he did follow similar hawkish stuff from Fed officials during the US session on Monday: