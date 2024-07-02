Last week Bloomberg posted some views looking for USD/JPY to 170.

Sumitomo

says 150 could come if the BoJ intervened, but “in the long term, the yen will continue to weaken toward 170”

Mizuho

“It’s really tempting fate to say ‘you can’t do 170’,”

“Is it desirable? No. Is it ruled out as a possibility? Unfortunately not.”

CBA:

path of least resistance being for more weakness in the yen

Vanguard has now jumped on board with the warning: