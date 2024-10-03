This is an interesting read from an extended Reuters report on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's home town, Makinohara, struggling with economic disparities, depopulation, rising interest rates, wage increases ... and being at risk from vanishing.

In Makinohara, the conundrum the BOJ faces in setting policy for a two-speed economy is clear, according to Reuters interviews with eight residents, including business owners, town officials and relatives of Ueda. Some voiced unease at the pace of the BOJ's shift and the effect on companies with little room to raise wages or absorb higher loan repayments. They described a local economic picture at odds with the rosier national situation portrayed by the central bank.

Here is the link - worth checking out!