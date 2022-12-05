The end of the Hong Kong dollar peg becomes a talking point every few years.

The latest talking head is hedge fund manager Buill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

He is a smart guy. No question of that. The Reuters report says he betting on an improbable outcome.

Via Reuters:

  • Billionaire money manager Bill Ackman went public last month with his wager that the days of the Hong Kong dollar's 39-year-old peg to the U.S. dollar are numbered.
  • Most fundamental analysts say such bets are foolish, pointing to the city's still massive reserves and China's backing.
  • But they can be relatively cheap and even profitable regardless of the peg staying intact, and it buys insurance against unlikely but not impossible chains of events, such as a sudden blow-up in China, devaluation or a geopolitical chill.

Kyle Bass bet heavily on the peg breaking back in 2019. For background on how the Hong Kong Monetary Authority defend the peg check out this post:

(ps. It wasn't different)

hkd band 05 December 2022