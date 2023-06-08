The People's Bank of China has a number of vice governors. I'm not sure which one this is, comments being carried by news wires:

I posted earlier to be aware of PBOC moves to slow down the devaluation of the yuan. Its not that the Bank is unhappy with the currency's fall they just don't want it to be too rapid. And its moving quickly now.

This sort of commentary is very gentle verbal intervention only. But intervention it is and may presage something more forceful. A heads up.

Little change for the offshore yuan:

usdcnh pboc verbal intervention 08 June 2023