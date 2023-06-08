yuan market expectation and cross-border capital flows are relatively stable
As the Federal Reserve nears the end of this rate hike cycle, USD strength is hardly sustainable
External impact on the yuan is expected to weaken
I posted earlier to be aware of PBOC moves to slow down the devaluation of the yuan. Its not that the Bank is unhappy with the currency's fall they just don't want it to be too rapid. And its moving quickly now.
This sort of commentary is very gentle verbal intervention only. But intervention it is and may presage something more forceful. A heads up.