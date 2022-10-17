I posted this advice earlier, Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal (gated) with the same hitting now.

China’s central bank held its key policy rates steady on Monday, which may mean the same holding pattern for benchmark lending rates later this month.

The People’s Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($69.6 billion) of liquidity via its medium-term lending facility, according to an official statement on its website. The MLF carries an interest rate of 2.75%, unchanged from the last operation, and a tenure of one year.

'Later this month' refers to Thursday this week, the 20th October.

the 1- and 5-year loan prime rates (LPR) will be set (around 0115 GMT)

