- China’s central bank held its key policy rates steady on Monday, which may mean the same holding pattern for benchmark lending rates later this month.
- The People’s Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($69.6 billion) of liquidity via its medium-term lending facility, according to an official statement on its website. The MLF carries an interest rate of 2.75%, unchanged from the last operation, and a tenure of one year.
'Later this month' refers to Thursday this week, the 20th October.
- the 1- and 5-year loan prime rates (LPR) will be set (around 0115 GMT)
