- I still haven't seen a use-case scenario for a CBDC
- Crytpo to me is like baseball cards
- I don't care if an ETF wants to hold baseball cards but I don't want pensions holding a large percentage of it
- Bubbles can persist for a long time
- I don't see any reason why we would see a change in USD usage
- If you need to hold reserves, where else are you going to go?
- China doesn't typically issue debt, so what's the reserve asset you're going to hold?
- We don't try to do anything at the FOMC to steer the dollar in any direction
The event is over now and there was nothing on monetary policy.