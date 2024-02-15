QA
  • I still haven't seen a use-case scenario for a CBDC
  • Crytpo to me is like baseball cards
  • I don't care if an ETF wants to hold baseball cards but I don't want pensions holding a large percentage of it
  • Bubbles can persist for a long time
  • I don't see any reason why we would see a change in USD usage
  • If you need to hold reserves, where else are you going to go?
  • China doesn't typically issue debt, so what's the reserve asset you're going to hold?
  • We don't try to do anything at the FOMC to steer the dollar in any direction

The event is over now and there was nothing on monetary policy.