Christopher Waller

Fed's Waller is on the wires saying:

US stocks are somewhat steady with the NASDAQ leading the way to the downside.

  • The NASDAQ index is currently down -163 points or -144% at 11194.95.
  • The Dow industrial average is marginally lower by 11 points -0.03% at 33581.45.
  • The S&P index is down 30 points -0.75% at 3961.50.

In the US debt market,

  • 2 year yield 4.371%, +1 point basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.7028%, -9.6 basis points
  • 30 year 3.870%, -11.0 basis points

The US treasury auctioned off $50 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 4.072% the current yield is at 4.080% or, -13 basis points. The kink the yield curve between the 10 and 30 year issue, makes the yield kickup advantageous at times