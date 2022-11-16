The higher the policy rate , the stronger the case for slowing to 50 bp hikes
Fed policy is very restrictive territory
endpoint of Fed tightening the path is highly dependent on inflation data
Fed will reach terminal rate well before inflation reaches 2%
labor market may be loosening, inflation pressure may be easing, but not enough to alter view of appropriate monetary policy
slowing in economic activities is a sign Fed actions to reduce inflation are working
looking for continued downward pressure core goods prices
moderation in CPI welcome, but I will not be head faked by 1 reports
Will watch for moderation in shelter inflation, don't expect it for at least several more months
I believe we can expect wage growth to slow
US stocks are somewhat steady with the NASDAQ leading the way to the downside.
The NASDAQ index is currently down -163 points or -144% at 11194.95.
The Dow industrial average is marginally lower by 11 points -0.03% at 33581.45.
The S&P index is down 30 points -0.75% at 3961.50.
In the US debt market,
2 year yield 4.371%, +1 point basis points
10 year yield 3.7028%, -9.6 basis points
30 year 3.870%, -11.0 basis points
The US treasury auctioned off $50 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 4.072% the current yield is at 4.080% or, -13 basis points. The kink the yield curve between the 10 and 30 year issue, makes the yield kickup advantageous at times