Waller is really pushing the rate hike in March theme. He also notes that a hike could be pushed back until May.
USD/JPY has perked up through his speech and Daly's but that could be in part due to an improving risk mood. The S&P 500 is up to 4648 from a low of 4600.
Update: He says a balance sheet of around 20% of GDP is reasonable compared to 35% currently. He said that some runoff of the balance sheet could start in 'perhaps' a meeting or two after liftoff. He added that the balance sheet could shrink faster given the flow of the ONRRP facility.
- Does not think it would be remotely possible for economy to be thrown into recession by three rate hikes in 2022
- Expect unemployment to be as low as 3.7% by March with all the pre-pandemic jobs recovered after adjusting for retirements