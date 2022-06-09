Lagarde ballerina meme ECB 2

The ECB rate decision has helped to boost the euro by about 20 pips as the market prices out the risk of 50 bps in July and boosts the chances in September.

Lagarde herself will fine tune expectations in the ECB press conference. Watch it live here:

Here's a good take from Aren Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group, via Reuters:

""I think it is pretty weak. I don't understand why they don't end negative rates at one go in July. Instead they fix July at 25bps. They also make the same mistake of lowballing  inflation  in their new forecasts. 50bps in September is thus very likely. The 'sustained' and 'gradual' language suggest they see more hikes in 2023 than is currently priced in by OIS. It would be better if they acted more forcefully in the near term instead of pushing things out to the future, which as we all know is very uncertain."