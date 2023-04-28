The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for releasing their decision and statement.
Experience has shown to expect it sometime in the 0230 GMT to 0330 GMT (10.30 pm - 11.30 pm US Eastern time) time window. Experience also shows that the more the BOJ has to discuss and debate the later in the time window, if not after, the announcement will be made.
With all the speculation swirling around today's meeting, the first under new broom Governor Ueda, a later decision is logical.
The latest chatter we have is here:
And the prior previews are here ICYMI:
- BOJ meet this week - preview - YCC to be abandoned but not until July
- BOJ meeting preview - Deutsche Bank expect a policy revision, 3 scenarios
- Has BOJ Gov Ueda dismissed any change to YCC at this week's policy meeting? Looks like it
---
As I posted earlier:
- I don't expect YCC to be abandoned today. All indications from new Bank of Japan Governor Ueda so far have been this will not be the case. While the Bank has been insistent that they will not be telegraphing policy moves in advance I think its unlikely that Ueda has been actively misleading markets. Still, there was Kuroda back in December:
--
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow up with his news conference at 0630 GMT (0230 US Eastern time).
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda