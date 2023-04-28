The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for releasing their decision and statement.

Experience has shown to expect it sometime in the 0230 GMT to 0330 GMT (10.30 pm - 11.30 pm US Eastern time) time window. Experience also shows that the more the BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term has to discuss and debate the later in the time window, if not after, the announcement will be made.

With all the speculation swirling around today's meeting, the first under new broom Governor Ueda, a later decision is logical.

The latest chatter we have is here:

And the prior previews are here ICYMI:

---

As I posted earlier:

I don't expect YCC to be abandoned today. All indications from new Bank of Japan Governor Ueda so far have been this will not be the case. While the Bank has been insistent that they will not be telegraphing policy moves in advance I think its unlikely that Ueda has been actively misleading markets. Still, there was Kuroda back in December:

"The BoJ ... takes out our award for the most unpredictable central bank of 2022"



--

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow up with his news conference at 0630 GMT (0230 US Eastern time).

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda