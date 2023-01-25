The Bank of Japan left its main policy unchanged at the January meeting. There were some expectations of another widening of the tolerance band for 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields after the move in December but this was left untouched.

From that meeting:

The BOJ did do a little tinkering:

On Thursday morning, local time in Japan, which is Wednesday, 25 January 2023 at 2350 GMT and 1850 US ET we'll get the 'Summary of Opinions' from the January meeting. The Summary is very useful, it precedes the minutes by many weeks.