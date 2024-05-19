An analysis piece from Reuters on the pressures the Bank of Japan is facing to hike rates sooner and higher.

In brief:

Consumption, wage, service price data key to rate hike timing

BOJ chief Ueda faced calls to moderate yen falls at govt council

Political pressure to prod Ueda to keep dropping hawkish signals

On this quiet (so far) Monday this is worth a read for background into:

---

Ueda comes across to ma as a bit more 'old school- ie he'll keep rates lower to prompt consumption, and will resist, as best he can, political pressure to raise.

USD/JPY update, getting off to a weakish start: