An analysis piece from Reuters on the pressures the Bank of Japan is facing to hike rates sooner and higher.

In brief:

  • Consumption, wage, service price data key to rate hike timing
  • BOJ chief Ueda faced calls to moderate yen falls at govt council
  • Political pressure to prod Ueda to keep dropping hawkish signals

On this quiet (so far) Monday this is worth a read for background into:

---

Ueda comes across to ma as a bit more 'old school- ie he'll keep rates lower to prompt consumption, and will resist, as best he can, political pressure to raise.

USD/JPY update, getting off to a weakish start:

