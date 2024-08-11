Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan spoke on US TV over the weekend.

He had a warning for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

the Fed is in a position they have to be careful that they don't slow down too much

He was referring to sowing spending amongst consumers:

Well, in our consumer base of 60 million customers spending every week, what you're seeing is they're spending at a rate of growth of this year over last year, for July and August so far, about 3%. That is half the rate it was last year at this time. And so the consumer has slowed down. They have money in their accounts, but they're depleting a little bit. They're employed, they're earning money, but if you look at- they've really slowed down.

Analysts at BoA forecast no US recession, and 25bp interest cuts at both the September and December meetings.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan